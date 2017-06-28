Wab Kinew Responds To Steve Ashton Entering NDP Race

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba NDP Leadership race front-runner Wab Kinew is responding to the entry of Steve Ashton into the race.

“Since the start of this campaign I have been working with the expectation that someone else would join the race. I look forward to talking with New Democrats in the months to come,” said Kinew. “Steve and I have different visions for the NDP. It’s clear to me that the party needs a new direction, one focused on listening to Manitobans, creating the jobs of the future, and building communities we all want to live in. Last election, Manitobans told us that to get there we will need new leadership. I hope to be that leader, and with the support of party members, bring the next generation of New Democrats to government.”

Having racked up a large amount of endorsements, memberships, and campaign funds, Kinew is seen as difficult to beat. Ashton will have a tough challenge ahead, despite having run for the NDP leadership twice before.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News