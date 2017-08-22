Wab Kinew Favoured As Next Manitoba NDP Leader

WINNIPEG, MB. — Early results show Manitoba NDP members favour Wab Kinew as the next leader of their party.

New Democrats elected a total of 588 Kinew delegates, compared to just 339 Ashton delegates.

These delegates will attend the NDP Leadership convention in September to support Kinew.

Delegates supporting Kinew were elected in every constituency they were nominated.

Kinew won a majority of delegates in 45 out of the 57 constituencies, and tied in 4 constituencies.

He also won a majority of votes from the Manitoba Young New Democrats, winning 45 delegates from a total of 79.

Kinew tied Ashton in northern constituencies, each winning 18 delegates, and won decisive victories in every other region of the province.

The number of delegate votes required to win the NDP leadership is 693.

The number of delegates elected to support Kinew today puts him in a very strong position heading into the leadership convention in September.

He now needs the support of just 105 more delegates to be elected leader.

“Today has been humbling. I want to personally thank all the members who voted and put their trust in me to be the next leader of our party,” says Kinew.

“Over the past months, the message I’ve heard is that we’re all ready for renewal. The results today speak loud and clear.”

Labour unions

Affiliated labour unions will send 285 delegates to the leadership convention.

Kinew has received an historically high level of support from labour in this campaign, including the rare unanimous endorsement of the Manitoba Federation of Labour, in addition to the support of many unions across Manitoba.

Affiliated labour unions have until August 31 to confirm their delegates.

An additional 170 automatic delegates from constituency executives and positions of leadership in the party will also have a vote at convention.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File