Vote For Manitoba’s Worse Roads

WINNIPEG, MB. – CAA Manitoba’s 6th Annual Worst Roads Campaign is underway. It launched on Hector Avenue in Winnipeg this morning.

This is your chance to vote for the worst roads in the province. And don’t think your vote won’t make a difference. In past years, this campaign did seem to get the attention of government.

You can vote here at CAA Manitoba’s website.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News