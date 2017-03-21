Vote For Manitoba’s Worse Roads

Hal Anderson
Posted: March 21st at 12:30pm Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB. – CAA Manitoba’s 6th Annual Worst Roads Campaign is underway. It launched on Hector Avenue in Winnipeg this morning.

This is your chance to vote for the worst roads in the province. And don’t think your vote won’t make a difference. In past years, this campaign did seem to get the attention of government.

You can vote here at CAA Manitoba’s website.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

  • Cindy says:
    April 18, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    I reside in Winkler MB. We have a very busy highway. Highway 32..17,000 ++ travelers daily. The road has deep trenches, holes and so much more.. It takes a toll on our vehicles. Please help fix our highway. We are in desperate need..

