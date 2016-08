Volunteers needed for 2017 Canada Summer Games

The 2017 Canada Summer Games is in need of volunteers. Anyone interested is asked to attend the recruitment meeting next Tuesday, September 6th, at 9 a.m.

The meeting will be located at the Cargill Building at 296-240 Graham Avenue.

Speakers will include Mariette Mulaire, Co-chair 2017 Canada Summer Games Host Society, Jeff Hnatiuk, President and CEO, 2017 Canada Summer Games Host Society, Dan Lussier, 2017 Canada Summer Games volunteer spokesperson, and Laryssa Sawchuk, 2017 Canada Summer Games volunteer spokesperson.

– CANADA SUMMER GAMES