Visa Coming Back To Manitoba Walmarts

WINNIPEG, MB — It appears the high-profile spat between Walmart and Visa is over.

Walmart will begin accepting the credit card in stores across Manitoba starting Friday.

The retail giant said the $100-million it spends on processing fees is too high, so it banned the card province-wide in October.

Visa fought back, offering a $10 rebate when their cardholders spent $50 or more at another grocery store.

Visa would only say they came to an agreement with Walmart to allow the card, but neither company would divulge specifics.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News