Visa Coming Back To Manitoba Walmarts
WINNIPEG, MB — It appears the high-profile spat between Walmart and Visa is over.
Walmart will begin accepting the credit card in stores across Manitoba starting Friday.
The retail giant said the $100-million it spends on processing fees is too high, so it banned the card province-wide in October.
Visa fought back, offering a $10 rebate when their cardholders spent $50 or more at another grocery store.
Visa would only say they came to an agreement with Walmart to allow the card, but neither company would divulge specifics.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
