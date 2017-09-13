Virden Man On House Arrest Busted With More Drugs

VIRDEN, MB. — A Virden man already facing a heap of drug-related charges is in more trouble.

As previously reported by MyToba’s Andrew McCrea, RCMP seized 75-grams of methamphetamine, 77-grams of cocaine, 27-grams of marijuana, 12-grams of shatter, and a bit of Canadian cash from the suspect.

It happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 23rd.

Cory Alexander Burke, 31, was on house arrest and under court orders not to possess drugs, weapons, alcohol, or incendiary devices.

Westman RCMP officers paid the suspect a visit during the early morning hours Monday.

What they found inside the home led them to another residence in Virden where they seized 10-grams of cocaine, 14-grams of methamphetamine, one spring loaded knife , and various other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Burke was arrested again and charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and four counts of Failing to Comply with Recognizance.

“This is the result of a strong community partnership between the public and the Westman RCMP,” says RCMP Cpl. Bryan Weatherald.

“We will continue to act on the information provided to us by the public and stop those who traffic illicit drugs in our communities. We want to thank the public for their help and cooperation.”

Burke remains behind bars and the investigation continues.

—MyToba News

Photo – Facebook