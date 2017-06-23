Violent Assault In Winnipeg Turns Deadly

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have charged a man after a violent assault turned deadly.

It happened late Monday night around 11:10pm in the first 100-block of Martha Street.

Cadets and EMS workers were in the area when they were summoned by a group of people.

Marvin Elias Caribou, 37, was suffering significant head trauma.

He was given first aid before being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses identified the suspect and he was quickly located by cadets.

Sydney Eric Norman Fleury, 43, was charged with Aggravated Assault and detained in custody.

Caribou succumbed to his injuries the next day, so investigators paid Fleury a visit at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

He was slapped with an upgraded charge of manslaughter.

Fleury remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File