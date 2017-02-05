Vince Li Could Live Unsupervised In Winnipeg

In 2008, Li beheaded Tim McLean on a Greyhound Bus, and consumed some of McLean’s organs

Winnipeg, MB – Vince Li – the man who stabbed and beheaded Tim McLean on a Greyhound bus in 2008 – could soon be living unsupervised in Winnipeg.

That decision could be made tomorrow when he goes in front of a Manitoba Criminal Code Review Board.

The board may decide to give Li an “absolute discharge.”

Li was found not criminally responsible for the crime – his defence argued that since he didn’t take his schizophrenia medication he was not responsible for his actions.

If Li – who changed his name to Will Baker – is given an absolute discharge – he would be as free as any member of the public. He would not have to attend any annual reviews and would not be required to abide by any conditions.

Carole De Delley – The Mother of Tim McLean – has consistenly spoken out against Vince Li (now Will Baker) being released.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News