Video: Winnipeg Police Warn Of Romance Scam

WINNIPEG, MB – March is Fraud Prevention Month, and Winnipeg Police are warning the public about the Romance Scam.

The Romance Scam can involve both financial and emotional loss, and impacts hundreds of Canadians every year.

Above, watch an information video from Winnipeg Police on the scam:

Here are some tips from Winnipeg Police on how to protect yourself from fraud:

Never send money to anyone you only know from an unsolicited phone call or email

Avoid providing sensitive personal information online or over the phone in situations you did not initiate

Research any request for money before making a commitment

Find a “Fraud Buddy” – someone whose advice you respect – and run any request for money by them before you commit to it.

Never feel pressured to make a quick decision, and

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

More info on protecting yourself from fraud can be found here.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – WPS (YouTube)