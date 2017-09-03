Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

VIDEO: Trump Says “We’ll See” When Asked About Attacking North Korea

Spencer Fernando
Posted: September 3rd at 4:00pm International, Featured, NEWS

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – U.S. President Trump says ‘we’ll see’ when asked whether the U.S. would attack North Korea following their nuclear test, and tweets U.S. is considering ending trade with countries doing business with Pyonyang.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

