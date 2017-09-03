VIDEO: Trump Hands Out Food To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Spencer Fernando
INTERNATIONAL NEWS – U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S First Lady Melania Trump handed out meals at a relief center for flood victims in Houston Texas.

Watch more in this video courtesy of Reuters.

