VIDEO Shows Jogger Shoving Woman into Traffic

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – A 33-year-old women in London England was shoved into traffic by a jogger. British police released this CCTV footage of the moment a jogger pushed a woman towards an oncoming bus in London. They did so because they have been unable to identify the jogger. Luckily, the lady only suffered minor injuries. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.