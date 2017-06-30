VIDEO: Protect Your Home From Surge Of Winnipeg Break-Ins

WINNIPEG, MB – According to Winnipeg Police, there has been an increase in reports of homes being broken into.

Between 2015 and 2016, there was a 15% surge in the number of homes broken into in Winnipeg.

To help combat the surge of break-ins, Winnipeg Police have released a video with crime prevention tips. Check it out above.

In addition to the video, Winnipeg Police say they will be offering additional safety tips, as well as a residential safety audit program in mid-July to help Winnipeg residents keep our homes safe.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot