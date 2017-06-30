banner20

VIDEO: Protect Your Home From Surge Of Winnipeg Break-Ins

Spencer Fernando
Posted: June 30th at 10:30am Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – According to Winnipeg Police, there has been an increase in reports of homes being broken into.

Between 2015 and 2016, there was a 15% surge in the number of homes broken into in Winnipeg.

To help combat the surge of break-ins, Winnipeg Police have released a video with crime prevention tips. Check it out above.

In addition to the video, Winnipeg Police say they will be offering additional safety tips, as well as a residential safety audit program in mid-July to help Winnipeg residents keep our homes safe.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Fierce Wildfires Blaze Across Western U.S.
Video Of The Day: Firearms Instructor Fails
Video Of The Day – Decide To Live
Video of the Day – Gorilla Gone Wild

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.