Video Of The Day – Street Performer Meets Song Writer

In today’s video, a street performer is joined by the very artist who wrote the song he was singing. The video was recorded by Matisyahu bassist Stu Brooks, and shows the spontaneous duet that followed between local musician Clint Alama and his musical inspiration.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News