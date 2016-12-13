Video: Kanye West Visits Donald Trump
New York, NY – Yes, this really happened.
Two of the most famous – and controversial – people on Earth met today, when Kanye West visited President-Elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower.
Watch the video above to see the meeting of the egos.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Photo – Twitter
1 Comment
This does not bode well. We can’t call it a meeting of the minds. I wouldn’t say there’s two missing, but definitely Kanye is severely lacking. As far as The Donald, there’s definitely some sort of activity under that clump of red algae.