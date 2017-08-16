Video of the Day – Wedding Flash Mob

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Today, we go to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where 15 Music Depot students flash mob Shannon and Rick’s wedding ceremony. They surprised the groom, the wedding party and 130 guests!

Looks fun!

Kevin Klein, MyToba News