Video Of The Day: Watch A Bubble Freeze In Real-Time

We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our video of the day with you and appreciate you sharing them with others.

When it’s -25°C/-13°F outside, soap bubble mixtures freeze faster than they pop, making for some very fascinating effects! In today’s video, check out the stunning results show to you here in real time.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News