streetside

Video Of The Day: Watch A Bubble Freeze In Real-Time

Spencer Fernando
Posted: January 10th at 8:32am Videos, Featured, LIFE

Winnipeg, Manitoba – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our video of the day with you and appreciate you sharing them with others. If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca.

When it’s -25°C/-13°F outside, soap bubble mixtures freeze faster than they pop, making for some very fascinating effects! In today’s video, check out the stunning results show to you here in real time.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.