Video Of The Day – Walking On Water

Andrew McCrea
Posted: April 22nd at 12:00pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing the lighter moments of life in our video of the day with you and appreciate you sharing them with your friends. If you have a funny video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza!

In our Saturday video, an upside down, underwater camera shows us what synchronized swimmers look like “walking on water.”

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
