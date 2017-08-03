Video of the Day – Vehicle Flies Through Air

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 3rd at 11:00am

WINNIPEG, MB. — Each day we select a trending video to share with you as our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

In today’s video, a car crashes through a fence into a parking lot. In the clip, which was filmed in Sofia, the vehicle narrowly avoids two pedestrians before smashing through the fence and crashing into the parking lot in front of Sofia’s, The Mall.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
