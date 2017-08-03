Video of the Day – Vehicle Flies Through Air

WINNIPEG, MB. — Each day we select a trending video to share with you as our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

In today’s video, a car crashes through a fence into a parking lot. In the clip, which was filmed in Sofia, the vehicle narrowly avoids two pedestrians before smashing through the fence and crashing into the parking lot in front of Sofia’s, The Mall.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News