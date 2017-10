WINNIPEG, MB – Check this out! “Tombstone House” is a home made from discarded headstones. It was built in the 1930’s in Petersburg, Virginia – just down the road from the Civil War National Cemetery.

Be sure to send your cool videos to content@mytoba.ca because if we feature one as our Video Of The Day, you’ll win $40 in Domino’s Pizza.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube