Video of the Day – Is he Swimming in his House?

Kevin Klein
Posted: September 2nd at 12:00pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. – In today’s video, a man tries to lighten up the situation for his family in Houston, and make the best of flooding in his house caused by Hurricane Harvey. He gets some much needed laughter from his daughter after he dove into the floodwater to capture a fish that swam inside their house.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
