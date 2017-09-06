Video Of The Day – Slipping Out Of Handcuffs

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Today, we see Lufkin, Texas suspect Toscha Sponsler slip out of handcuffs in the backseat of a cruiser before leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

Sponsler was allegedly wanted for shoplifting.

Police say the speed exceeded 160-kilometres per hour and the pursuit lasted for 23-minutes.

Sponsler was eventually taken down with a PIT maneuver after trying to retrieve a shotgun from the cruiser, which had been locked down to the vehicle.

Have a look!

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot