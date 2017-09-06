Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Video Of The Day – Slipping Out Of Handcuffs

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 6th at 12:00pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Today, we see Lufkin, Texas suspect Toscha Sponsler slip out of handcuffs in the backseat of a cruiser before leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

Sponsler was allegedly wanted for shoplifting.

Police say the speed exceeded 160-kilometres per hour and the pursuit lasted for 23-minutes.

Sponsler was eventually taken down with a PIT maneuver after trying to retrieve a shotgun from the cruiser, which had been locked down to the vehicle.

Have a look!

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Today In History – September 6th
Video Of The Day – 2 Lynx Are Better Than 1
Video of the Day – Insane Construction Accident
Largest Fire in LA History Continues to Burn

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.