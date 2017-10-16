Video Of The Day – Slinky Tricks

WINNIPEG, MB – When I was a kid, my Slinky was one of my favorite toys. All I was ever able to do with it though was make it go down a couple stairs. Well check out the guy in today’s Video Of The Day! He’s a Slinky salesman and he has obviously been working on some tricks. The video gets off to a slow start but stick around to see some of the crazy stuff you can do with a Slinky.

And remember to email us your cool videos for a chance at $40 in Domino’s Pizza, content@mytoba.ca.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube