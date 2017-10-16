banner20

Video Of The Day – Slinky Tricks

Hal Anderson
Posted: October 16th, 2017 at 1:30pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – When I was a kid, my Slinky was one of my favorite toys. All I was ever able to do with it though was make it go down a couple stairs. Well check out the guy in today’s Video Of The Day! He’s a Slinky salesman and he has obviously been working on some tricks. The video gets off to a slow start but stick around to see some of the crazy stuff you can do with a Slinky.

And remember to email us your cool videos for a chance at $40 in Domino’s Pizza, content@mytoba.ca.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube

Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
