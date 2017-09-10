Video Of The Day – Signing Curse Words

NSFW WARNING: Video contains coarse language and may not be suitable for all viewers. Video is not safe for work. Discretion is advised.

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Today, deaf people teach us how to tell off people without uttering a single word.

Have a look!

—MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot