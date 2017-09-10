Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Video Of The Day – Signing Curse Words

MyToba
Posted: September 10th at 12:00pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

NSFW WARNING: Video contains coarse language and may not be suitable for all viewers. Video is not safe for work. Discretion is advised.

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Today, deaf people teach us how to tell off people without uttering a single word.

Have a look!

—MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

Tags: , , , ,
Related Posts
Today In History – September 10th
“Leave Right Now” Says Florida Governor
Video Of The Day: Groom Tries To Cut Wedding Cake…
VIDEO: Cuban Coast Slammed By Hurricane Irma’s Winds

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.