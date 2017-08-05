banner20

Video Of The Day: Shiloh Shepherd Howls To “We Are the Champions”

Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 5th at 12:30pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with you in our Video of the Day and we appreciate you sharing the videos with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca. We will also post your video to our North American partner who will share it on their network.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza.

In today’s video, a Shiloh Shepherd starts howling along as their owner lip-syncs Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
