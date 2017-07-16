banner20

Video Of The Day – Selfie Destroys $200K Worth Of Art

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 16th at 2:00pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

In today’s video, watch as a woman attempts to take a selfie, and accidentally destroys $200,000 worth of art.

Oops!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

