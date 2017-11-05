banner20

Video Of The Day – Russian Bots & Trolls

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the interesting and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day, and appreciate you sharing them with others.

Today, The New York Times explains how Russian bots and trolls worked together to divide Americans in the 2016 election. It saw Donald J. Trump crowned Leader of the Free World, though pundits including Time Magazine and Hillary Clinton have both since given that title to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Have a look!

