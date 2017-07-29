Video Of The Day – These Rocks Aren’t Real

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

In our Saturday video, you won’t believe these rocks aren’t real. You’re looking at the latest advancements in photo realistic CGI (computer generated images).

It’s a technological breakthrough recently made by Disney for movies such as Zootopia.

Soon, all Hollywood blockbusters will be employing the technique for their visual effects.

Have a look!

—MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot