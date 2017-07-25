Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Video of the Day – A Red Hot Bet

Hal Anderson
Posted: July 25th at 11:00am Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

In today’s video,Coal Miner took bet that he could eat Carolina Reaper and not drink anything for 3 minutes!

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Tags:
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
New Princess Diana Documentary Through the Eyes of Her Sons
Video – UN Security Council To Meet Over West Bank Violence
Video Of The Day – Husky Throws Hilarious Tantrum
Florida Sinkhole Swallows Homes, Keeps Growing

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.