Video Of The Day: Puppy Wants Attention From Blind Dog

In today’s video, Teddy the Havanese Poodle Mix is extremely excited to meet and play with Coco the dog. Coco is blind, so that is why she seems uninterested in the puppy!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News