Video of the Day – Puppy Love

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Our video for Friday features this cute little puppy as she attempts to make contact with her reflection in the mirror.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News