Video Of The Day – Pumpkin Stop Motion

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Today’s two-minute short film uses pumpkin carvings for stop motion animation.

The effect uses hundreds of photographs with slight adjustments between each to create the illusion of movement.

Have a look!

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

