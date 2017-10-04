Video of the Day – Nurse Shark Bites Florida Man

Kevin Klein
Posted: 2 minutes ago Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — In today’s video, we have footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, that shows Ervin MacCarty stepping onto his boat with the shark hanging off his abdomen.

Ervin is in good health and once the shark was removed, the crew members try to place the shark in water to revive it.

If you have a video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

 

Tags: ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Father of Vegas Shooter Led His Own Criminal Life
Video of the Day – Bride Sings Surprise Song
Las Vegas pays Respects After ‘unimaginable’ Shooting
Tom Petty Dead At 66

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.