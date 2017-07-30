banner20

Video Of The Day: Ninja Cat Hangs Out In Kitchen

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 30th at 2:42pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with you in our Video of the Day and we appreciate you sharing the videos with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca. We will also post your video to our North American partner who will share it on their network.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza.

In today’s video, this cat pulls off some ninja moves in the catching trying to find some treats.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Today In History – July 29th
Video Of The Day – These Rocks Aren’t Real
Video of the Day: Seeing Double
WARNING: Video Of Fatal Ride Malfunction

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.