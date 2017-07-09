banner20

Video Of The Day – News Glitch

Posted: July 9th at 12:00pm Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Everybody loves a good news blooper. Our Video of the Day for Sunday shows an anchor on a local news station lose his cool after a technical glitch.

Do they have the story or not?!

Take a look!

—MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

