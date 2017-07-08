banner20

Video Of The Day: Newborn Twins Have Their First Conversation… Adorable!

Kevin Klein
Posted: July 8th

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our video of the day with you and appreciate you sharing them with others. If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca.

In today’s video, a precious moment that will bring a smile to your face! Watch as these adorable newborn twin girls, about an hour old, have their first “conversation” with one another to make sure they got out all right! Thankfully, they both made it out just fine.

