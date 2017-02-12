Video Of The Day: After Mother’s Death, Baby Bunnies Get Second Chance

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our video of the day with you and appreciate you sharing them with others. If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca.

In today’s video, as he was raking at the volleyball courts at Camp Pendleton, CA, this guy came across a dead rabbit (fully grown). As he continued raking he found a small hole with 4 tiny rabbits in it. He grabbed a box put a few old shirts into it and picked up the bunnies. He then researched how to raise them and what to feed them, making a nice box for them to live in and bottle feeding them until he could ween them to eat the local foods. After a couple months they were brought to a wildlife rescue because they were starting to jump out of their box!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News