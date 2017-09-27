banner20

Video Of The Day – Missed Connection Dance

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 27th, 2017

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

When Mahshid Mazooji missed her connecting flight late at night, she began to stew in anger. Determined not to let her attitude get the best of her, Mazooji decided to dance her anger away. She made this fun little video featuring her fellow passengers and airport staff.

Have a look!

