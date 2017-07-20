Video of the Day – Luxury Yacht Ablaze

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

In today’s video, amateur video captures images of a luxury yacht on fire in the Gulf of Saint Tropez off the French Riviera on Monday. The vessel reportedly caught fire when the engine was started. No one was injured in the blaze.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News