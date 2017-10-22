Video Of The Day – A Lot Of Weed

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Today, we see a father ask his daughter why she told her teachers they have a lot of weed at their house.

Have a look!

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
