banner20

Video Of The Day – LEGGO Ferrari

Hal Anderson
Posted: October 30th at 11:00am Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – Watch as they build a full-size Ferrari out of LEGGO…almost 350,000 bricks!

And be sure you send us all your cool videos because if we use one as our Video Of The Day, you’ll win $40 in Domino’s Pizza!

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube

Tags: , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Trailer: Helen Mirren Stars In Winchester Movie
Video Of The Day – Pumpkin Stop Motion
Spain Fires Catalonia’s Parliament
Video Of The Day: Dogs Flip Out When They Realize They’re Going To The Park

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.