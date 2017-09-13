Video Of The Day – Late 80’s Dennis Miller Impersonator

Posted: September 13th at 12:00pm

WINNIPEG, MB. — We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

Today, we meet a man who’s living his dream as a Times Square Impersonator.

In case you’re wondering- no, that’s not the real Dennis Miller from the late-80’s.

Have a look!

—MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot

