Video of the Day – Insane Construction Accident

WINNIPEG, MB. – In today’s video, check out this incredibly tense footage of an extremely dangerous construction site accident. Luckily this guy was not hurt, but it could have ended up pretty badly.

If you have a video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca. We may send your video to our North American partner who will share it on their international network.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News