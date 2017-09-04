banner20

Video of the Day – Insane Construction Accident

Kevin Klein
Posted: September 4th at 12:00pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. – In today’s video, check out this incredibly tense footage of an extremely dangerous construction site accident. Luckily this guy was not hurt, but it could have ended up pretty badly.

If you have a video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca. We may send your video to our North American partner who will share it on their international network.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
