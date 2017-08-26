banner20

Video Of The Day: Husky Won’t Look At Owner, But Sings Along With Favourite Song

Spencer Fernando
August 26th

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with you in our Video of the Day and we appreciate you sharing the videos with others.

In today’s video, this husky isn’t too happy with their owner, but they can’t resist singing along with their favorite song!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

