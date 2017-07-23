Video Of The Day – Husky Throws Hilarious Tantrum

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 23rd at 3:00pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing you the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with our Video of the Day and appreciate you sharing them with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us by e-mail at content@mytoba.ca.

You could win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza if we select your video!

In today’s Video of the Day, watch as a stubborn husky throws a hilarious tantrum!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
