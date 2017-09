WINNIPEG, MB – Don’t get me wrong, Hurricane Harvey has been horrible. But you have to watch our Video Of The Day…it’s hilarious! The newswoman tries her best to cover the fact the rescuers are doing shots.

And remember to email your cool videos to content@mytoba.ca. If we feature one as our Video Of The Day, you’ll win $40 from Domino’s Pizza.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube