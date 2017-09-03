Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Video Of The Day: Heartwarming Rescue Of Houdini The Dog

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 1 minute ago Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with you in our Video of the Day and we appreciate you sharing the videos with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca. We will also post your video to our North American partner who will share it on their network.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza.

In today’s video, watch the heartwarming rescue of Houdini, a dog who evaded all rescue attempts for two full years.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
High School Cheerleaders SCREAM While Forced to Do Leg Splits
U.S. Job Growth Slows
Video of the Day – Is he Swimming in his House?
Video Of The Day – Hurricane Harvey News Blooper

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.