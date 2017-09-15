Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happiest Dog Ever Plays In Water Fountain

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 2 minutes ago Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with you in our Video of the Day and we appreciate you sharing the videos with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca. We will also post your video to our North American partner who will share it on their network.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza.

In today’s video, watch as the happiest dog in the world plays in a water fountain!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
VIDEO: Witnesses Describe Scene Of London Terror Attack
Video of the Day – Cat Attack
Residents Die at Florida Nursing Home After Power Loss
Today In History – September 13th

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.