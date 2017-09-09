Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Video Of The Day: Groom Tries To Cut Wedding Cake…

Spencer Fernando
Posted: September 9th at 12:00pm Videos, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB We enjoy showing the lighter and sometimes stranger moments of life with you in our Video of the Day and we appreciate you sharing the videos with others.

If you have a funny or strange video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca. We will also post your video to our North American partner who will share it on their network.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza.

In today’s video, a groom tries to cut the wedding cake and fails miserably. At least it was memorable!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
VIDEO: Cuban Coast Slammed By Hurricane Irma’s Winds
Video of the Day: As Close as They Come
Video Of The Day – World Record Carrying Beer Steins
Today In History – September 6th

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.