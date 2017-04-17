Video of the Day – This Gorilla is Causing Quite a Stir.

WINNIPEG, MB – If you happened to stay awake during science class, then you might know that humans are most closely related to apes than any other family of animals. Even knowing this evolutionary fact, scientists at the Kent wildlife park were still shocked to see this phenomenon.

Watch it yourself in our Video of the Day.

If you have a video you want to share with Manitoba please send it to us, e-mail content@mytoba.ca. We will also post your video to our North American partner who will share it on their network.

If we select your video you win a $40 gift card from Domino’s Pizza.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News